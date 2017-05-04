Register
15:52 GMT +304 May 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    In this photo released by an official website of the office of the Iranian Presidency, Sunday, April 30, 2017, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, center, inaugurates a new refinery that produces some 12 million liters (3.17 million gallons) of gas in its first phase, in Bandar Abbas, some 750 miles (1,205 kilometers) south of Tehran, Iran

    Persia at the Pump: Iran on Its Way to Become International Gasoline Exporter

    © AP Photo/ Iranian Presidency Office
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    142040

    The launch of a new gas condensate refinery will allow Iran to fully meet its gasoline needs and export on a global scale in the not-so-distant future, according to the Iranian news network IRIB.

    Iranian oil technician checks the oil separator facilities in Azadegan oil field, near Ahvaz, Iran (File)
    © AP Photo/ Vahid Salemi
    Iran Making the Most of OPEC Deal, Oil Exports Reach Record Levels
    Last Sunday, Iran saw the launch of the first phase of the Persian Gulf Star refinery, which is expected to make Iran self-sufficient in gasoline production and will help the country become a major gasoline exporter, the Iranian news network reported.

    When it starts full operations, the refinery's daily gasoline production capacity will reportedly total 37 million liters.

    Speaking at the opening ceremony, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said, in particular, that if it had not been for the signing of the Iranian nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) "we could never have opened this plant."

    In an interview with Sputnik Iran, independent energy expert Omid Shokri Kalehsar said that he does not rule out that Tehran may occupy its own niche in the world market of gasoline within the framework of the JCPOA.

    "After the inking of the Iranian nuclear deal and the subsequent partial lifting of sanctions, Tehran gradually began building up its capacity to produce oil and gas. In this vein, the launch of the first phase of the Persian Gulf Star refinery attended by President Rouhani is one of the goals of the JCPOA's implementation," he said.

    Kalehsar specifically underscored the significance of Iran meeting domestic gasoline demands before trying to foray into international markets.

    "This is important because after the lifting of sanctions, Iran should, at least, regain its niche in the international oil and gas market. Therefore, the launch of a new refinery is aimed at gaining independence and getting rid of gasoline imports from other countries," he pointed out.

    Kalehsar recalled that the implementation of the first phase of the Persian Gulf Star refinery, which was conducted by Iranian specialists, started in 1996 but was then hit by anti-Iranian sanctions slapped by the international community under US pressure through the UN Security Council.

    The sanctions prevented Iran from exporting the equipment necessary for the implementation of the Persian Gulf Star project, according to Kalehsar.

    "But it is important to emphasize that the main wealth is in terms of human resources, namely, trained and experienced personnel rather than equipment. And Iran has this wealth. This will easily help Iran enter the global gasoline export market in the future," he concluded.

    Meanwhile, Iran implemented a bevy of retaliatory sanctions against a number of prominent US companies in late March.

    This punitive measure is apparently meant to show Washington that Tehran will not bow in the face of a host of sanctions imposed against the Islamic Republic.

    The sanctions imposed by Tehran target 15 American companies primarily engaged in defense work, including BENI Tal, United Technologies Produces, RAYTHEON, ITT Corporation, Re/Max Real Estate, Oshkosh Corporation, Magnum Research Inc, Kahr Arms, M7 Aerospace, Lewis Machine and Tool Company, Daniel Defense, Bushmaster Firearms International, O.F Mossberg & Sons and H-S Precision Inc.

    Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, Iran
    © Sputnik/ Valeriy Melnikov
    US Seeking Ways to Circumvent Iran Nuclear Deal, Throw Sand in Tehran's Gears
    The Iranian Foreign Ministry also condemned "the recent measure taken by the United States administration to impose one-sided extraterritorial sanctions against Iranian and non-Iranian individuals and institutions."

    The ministry argued that the US sanctions were "based on fabricated and illegitimate pretexts and amount to a move against the international regulations as well as the word and spirit of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action."

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Iran 'Precedent' for Middle East Countries 'Imposing Sanctions Against US'
    US Anti-Iran Sanctions Act Likely to Kill Nuclear Deal, Provoke War - NGO
    Iran Could Supply Turbines for Crimean Power Plants Bypassing Sanctions
    US Senators Seek New Anti-Iran Sanctions Over Use of Commercial Aircraft
    US Sanctions Have No Effect on Iran's Deals With Foreign Companies, Tehran Says
    Tags:
    independence, market, gasoline, sanctions, nuclear deal, refinery, Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Land of Vibrant Traditions: Explore the Other Side of China
    Land of Vibrant Traditions: Explore the Other Side of China
    Political Titanic
    Political Titanic
    T-72B3 tank
    T-72B3, a Sporty Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok