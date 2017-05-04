Syria De-Escalation Zones Document Nears Finalization With 1 Disputed Point Left

© REUTERS/ Mukhtar Kholdorbekov Armed Syrian Opposition to Continue Astana Talks Participation Thursday

ASTANA (Sputnik)A document on the creation of four zones of de-escalation in Syria is almost finalized with ceasefire guarantor states in Astana now having differences on one provision, a source in one of the delegations at the talks in Astana told Sputnik.

"Work continues. The document is almost ready. There are discussions now on one provision only," the source said Thursday.

The source added that the likelihood of the document's adoption is "98-99 percent."

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced during the joint press conference with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan that the two leaders, as well as the US President Trump, discussed the establishment of safe zones or de-escalation zones in Syria. "[It is] one of the ways to consolidate the ceasefire regime," Putin said.

Later that day, Syrian Foreign Ministry said in a statement it supports the Russian proposal on de-escalation zones.

