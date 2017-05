© AP Photo/ Ebrahim Noroozi More Than 50 Miners Trapped After Huge Explosion in Coal Mine in Northern Iran, Some Feared Dead - State Media

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)According to Mehr news agency, about 50 injured miners had been taken out of the mine so far.

The blast occurred on Wednesday, trapping at least 90 miners under the rubble. Over 20 of evacuated miners were sent to hospitals, while 25 other people, who tried to help the trapped miners, were hospitalized due to gas inhalation.

Approximately 500 miners work at the Zemestanyurt coal mine.

