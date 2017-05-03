Russia Registers Nine Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russian representatives in the Russian-Turkish commission on the Syrian truce have registered a total of nine violations of the ceasefire regime in Syria over the past 24 hours, while Turkey informed about 10 cases, the Russian Defense Ministry said Wednesday.

"Within last 24 hours, the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered 9 ceasefire violations in the provinces of Latakia (4), Daraa (1), and Hama (4). The Turkish party has registered 10 cases of ceasefire violations in the provinces of Aleppo (4), Daraa (2), Damascus (1), Hama (1), Latakia (1), and Idlib (1)," the ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation said in a daily bulletin.

The center noted that the violations registered by the Turkish party of the commission were not confirmed by the Russian side.

The number of armed groups that have joined the cessation of hostilities in Syria has not changed and remains at 65, according to the statement.

Russia and Turkey are the guarantors of a nationwide Syrian ceasefire regime that came into force on December 30, 2016 and has been holding up in general, despite continued reports of violations. The UN Security Council passed a resolution in December 2016 supporting the effort.