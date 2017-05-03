UN Calls for Measures to Ensure No Strikes Taking Place in Syria - Special Envoy

© REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh UN Relief Coordinator Says Situation in Syria’s Eastern Ghouta Alarming

ASTANA (Sputnik)The United Nations is concerned over the reports of an escalation in Syria, and calls for an immediate investigation and institution of measures to ensure that no strikes are taking place, UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura said Wednesday.

"We are actively engaged, all of us present here in Astana, and certainly the UN delegation, in supporting the continuation of the talks. We are calling for an immediate investigation and immediate institution of measures to ensure that no strikes are taking place and are halted," de Mistura told reporters, expressing the UN concern.

He called on all sides taking part in the talks to press ahead Thursday.

"The UN are urging all in Astana to press ahead tomorrow with the de-escalation discussions and confidence-building measures. It is too important as an occasion to be missed," de Mistura told reporters.

