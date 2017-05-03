Register
03 May 2017
    A national flag waves on an Iraqi Army Abrams tank as Iraqi forces supported by U.S.-led coalition airstrikes advance their position during clashes with Islamic State group in the western suburbs of Ramadi, Nov. 21, 2015

    US Coalition Strikes in Syria, Iraq Target Daesh Tactical Units, Oil Assets

    © AP Photo/ Osama Sami
    Middle East
    The US-led coalition air forces launched seven strikes consisting of 14 engagements in Syria and four strikes consisting of 39 engagements in Iraq against the Daesh targets, according to US Central Command.

    Iraqi forces wear gas masks for protection as smoke billows in the background after Islamic State (IS) group jihadists torched Mishraq sulphur factory, near the Qayyarah base, about 30 kilometres south of Mosul, during an operation to retake the main hub city from IS on October 22, 2016
    © AFP 2017/ AHMAD AL-RUBAYE
    Outrageous! Daesh Launches 8th Chemical Attack on Civilians in Iraq’s Mosul
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US-led coalition conducted 11 strikes consisting of 53 engagements against the Islamic State [Daesh] (outlawed in Russia) terror group in Syria and Iraq on Tuesday, US Central Command said in a press release.

    "In Syria, Coalition military forces conducted seven strikes consisting of 14 engagements against ISIS [Islamic State] targets," the release stated on Wednesday. "In Iraq, Coalition military forces conducted four strikes consisting of 39 engagements against ISIS targets."

    Four of the strikes in Syria destroyed two oil tanks near Abu Kamal and two oil separation tanks and well head near Deir ez-Zor as well as a fighting position near Palmyra.

    Three additional strikes near Tabqa engaged an Daesh tactical unit, destroyed 12 fighting positions, a supply route and tactical vehicle, and suppressed a tactical unit.

    An Iraqi special forces soldier watches the plume of smoke from a coalition airstrike on a car bomb as troops move from the Yarmouk neighborhood to take another district from Islamic State militant control in Mosul, Iraq, Wednesday, April 12, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Maya Alleruzzo
    US-Led Coalition Destroys Daesh Media Center in Iraq - Joint Task Force
    Near Mosul in Iraq, four strikes suppressed nine Daesh mortar teams, engaged three of the group's tactical units and a sniper team, and destroyed two fighting positions, two artillery systems, machine guns and an Daesh staging area.

    The US-led coalition of 68 nations is conducting airstrikes, ground-based and rocket-propelled artillery fire against the Islamic State in Syria and Iraq.

    The strikes in Iraq are conducted in support of the Iraqi government, but those in Syria are not authorized by the UN Security Council or the government of President Bashar Assad.

