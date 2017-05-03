US Coalition Strikes in Syria, Iraq Target Daesh Tactical Units, Oil Assets

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US-led coalition conducted 11 strikes consisting of 53 engagements against the Islamic State [Daesh] (outlawed in Russia) terror group in Syria and Iraq on Tuesday, US Central Command said in a press release.

"In Syria, Coalition military forces conducted seven strikes consisting of 14 engagements against ISIS [Islamic State] targets," the release stated on Wednesday. "In Iraq, Coalition military forces conducted four strikes consisting of 39 engagements against ISIS targets."

Four of the strikes in Syria destroyed two oil tanks near Abu Kamal and two oil separation tanks and well head near Deir ez-Zor as well as a fighting position near Palmyra.

Three additional strikes near Tabqa engaged an Daesh tactical unit, destroyed 12 fighting positions, a supply route and tactical vehicle, and suppressed a tactical unit.

Near Mosul in Iraq, four strikes suppressed nine Daesh mortar teams, engaged three of the group's tactical units and a sniper team, and destroyed two fighting positions, two artillery systems, machine guns and an Daesh staging area.

The US-led coalition of 68 nations is conducting airstrikes, ground-based and rocket-propelled artillery fire against the Islamic State in Syria and Iraq.

The strikes in Iraq are conducted in support of the Iraqi government, but those in Syria are not authorized by the UN Security Council or the government of President Bashar Assad.