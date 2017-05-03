Register
17:09 GMT +303 May 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    A Kurdish fighter

    Kurds of Discord: Turkey-US Tensions Reach Critical Level Ahead of Raqqa Fight

    © AFP 2017/ DELIL SOULEIMAN
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Operation to Liberate Raqqa From Daesh (36)
    0 38 0 0

    Preventing the creation of an autonomous Kurdish state on it southern border is the greatest imperative for Turkey, intelligence firm Soufan Group said.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US-backed Syrian Kurds — with embedded American forces — lie in crossfire between the United States and Turkey, which has reached a critical point with the pending battle for the city of Raqqa, according to a report by the private intelligence firm Soufan Group on Wednesday.

    "It is difficult to overstate how serious Turkey views the Kurdish question: There is no greater imperative for Ankara than preventing an autonomous, militarily capable Kurdish state on its southern border," the report stated.

    At issue is the pending battle to expel Daesh from the terrorist group’s self-declared capital of Raqqa in northern Syria.

    "The US is now increasingly focused on preventing a Turkish attack on the Kurdish rebels with whom US Special Operations forces are embedded," the report explained.

    US soldiers stand near military vehicles, north of Raqqa city, Syria. File photo
    © REUTERS/ Rodi Said
    US Tanks to Storm Raqqa as Major Offensive Takes Shape
    In late April, the US military began high-visibility patrols in several northern Syrian towns to serve as a buffer between Turkey and the Kurdish rebel units, essentially thrusting the United States into protecting a non-state military force from a fellow NATO member, the release noted.

    Turkey views Syrian Kurds as a branch of the Kurdish PKK, a US-designated terrorist group that is fighting for an autonomous state inside Turkey, the report added.

    Topic:
    Operation to Liberate Raqqa From Daesh (36)

    Related:

    Liberating Raqqa From Terrorists Key, But Without Kurdish Forces
    Syrian Kurds Drive Daesh From 6 Districts of Al-Tabqah Near Raqqa
    Eight Civilians Killed in US-Led Coalition’s Airstrike West of Syria's Raqqa
    US-Backed Syrian Democratic Forces Close to Isolating Daesh-Held Raqqa
    Tags:
    Daesh, Soufan Group, Raqqa, United States, Turkey, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Met Gala 2017: Celebrities Show Off Jaw-Dropping Red Carpet Looks
    Met Gala 2017: Celebrities Show Off Jaw-Dropping Red Carpet Looks
    Senatorial Advisory
    Governmental Guidance Advised
    T-72B3 tank
    T-72B3, a Sporty Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok