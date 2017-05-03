Erdogan's Ambitions: Turkey Received Referendum Results That 'No One Can Accept'

In an interview with Sputnik Turkey , journalist Sukru Kucuksahin reproached Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), which he said is adopting policies it opposed before the electorate approved sweeping constitutional changes empowering the nation's president.

The interview came after an AKP high council decision which restored Erdogan's membership in the ruling party.

Erdogan rejoined the party after an April 16 referendum, which in addition to expanding presidential powers, enables the Turkish leader to preserve party membership.

Erdogan rejoins Turkey's ruling AKP party after 3-year absence https://t.co/GgudYmGN37 pic.twitter.com/sFGEa7r13w — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) 2 мая 2017 г.

He founded the AKP in 2001 and quit the party after being elected Turkey's president in 2014.

On Monday, Erdogan's spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said that the President wanted to once again become an AKP member following the announcement of the referendum results.

#Erdoğan with sheer limitless powers since the referendum #scam can and will now #crack down on all opposed to him or AKP.



It has started. — Peter Schotanus (@PeterSchotanus) 30 апреля 2017 г.

On April 16, Ankara held a referendum on the transition from a parliamentary to presidential system of governance, with over 51 percent of voters supporting the proposed amendments. The referendum was followed by a series of protests throughout the country.

Commenting on the issue, Kucuksahin said that "in many sectors, the AKP has put into practice the very opposite of what it promised the people in the years when it came to power."

"We have witnessed actions that no other government has in its program," he added referring to Turkey's presidential system and changes to the country's system of education.

After a rigged referendum this time corrupt judiciary: Erdogan appoints 800 AKP officials as Judges without confirmation process. pic.twitter.com/XNqXkm8hu3 — yurda #hayir (@yurdabudak) 28 апреля 2017 г.

"Now the President will appoint governors and heads of the ruling parties in the provinces. In Turkey, he will become a leader who will have such powers that no other leader in the world possesses. They [the AKP] implemented what they have repeatedly criticized."

He also drew attention to the fact that "the Turkish President, who swore that he would be impartial, became an AKP member despite an oath he took in accordance with the constitution."

Emphasizing that Turkey's political system should not be changed through a referendum, Kucuksahin said that "we are facing the results of a referendum that no one can accept."

"Turkey's Constitution cannot be changed if 51 percent voted for the changes. Also, the country's governance system should not be completely changed in line with the results of the referendum. I see the latest events as a negative step for my country in terms of democracy and the rule of law," he said.

He also warned that steps taken by the country's authorities could deepen fissures within Turkish society.

"One should bear in mind the fact that a significant part of the society does not agree with these amendments to the constitution. I hope that the AKP will not ignore this stance," he concluded.