Saudi Arabia Seeks to Develop Military Industry - Defense Minister

DUBAI (Sputnik)Saudi Arabia intends to develop military industry, country's Deputy Crown Prince and Defense Minister Mohammad bin Salman Al Saud said Wednesday.

"We are working on endorsing production of military products. We focus on increasing production for the needs of the military industry," the minister told the MBC broadcaster.

He stressed that no contract for the supply of weapons would be concluded if production of spare parts took place in any other country and not in Saudi Arabia.

The minister pointed out that Saudi Arabia ranks third in the world in terms of military spending.

In late April, following the VI Moscow Conference on International Security, Saudi Arabia expressed interest in purchasing a wide range of the most advanced Russian weapons.

