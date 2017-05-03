All Participants of Syrian Reconciliation Talks Arrive in Astana

ASTANA (Sputnik) – All participants of Astana talks on the Syrian reconciliation have arrived in Kazakhstan’s capital, spokesman of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry Anuar Zhainakov told Sputnik on Wednesday.

“I can confirm that [UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan] de Mistura has arrived, heads of Turkish and Russian delegations have arrived. Everybody is here,” Zhainakov said.

According to the Kazakh Foreign Ministry, the guarantors of the Syrian ceasefire will be represented at the high level. The Russian delegation is headed by the special presidential envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev, the Turkish delegation – by Foreign Ministry's Deputy Undersecretary Sedat Onal while the Iranian one – by Deputy Foreign Minister Hossein Jaberi Ansari.

The US delegation will be headed by Assistant Secretary of the US Department of State Stuart Jones.

De Mistura as well as head of Jordan’s delegation also confirmed their participation in the talks.