Blast Rocks Afghan Capital of Kabul Near US Embassy

A large explosion has hit Kabul, Reuters reported, citing several witnesses. The blast rocked the area near the US embassy in Afghanistan, a security official reported.

© REUTERS/ Omar Sobhani Over 20 People Arrested Over Deadly Kabul Hospital Attack

Four people were killed and 22 injured as a result of the explosion, Kabul public healts officials said.

The explosion was staged by a suicide attacker when the troops were driving through the Macroyan area, the TOLOnews broadcaster reported.

The blast is also said to have damaged two civilian cars.

The explosion reportedly hit a NATO-led Resolute Support mission convoy of armored personnel carriers.