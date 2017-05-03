UN Humanitarian Convoy Enters Syrian Town of Duma

“Now: Our team entering #Douma w/@SYRedCrescent @UN. 51-truck convoy is delivering food and medical supplies for 35,000 people,” the ICRC Syria wrote on its Twitter page on Tuesday.
In March, adviser to the UN special envoy for Syria on humanitarian issues Jan Egeland said that some 70,000 people in the town were under siege by Syrian armed opposition groups.
Syria has been engulfed in a civil war for six years with the government troops fighting against opposition groups and terror organizations.
The nationwide ceasefire regime was introduced in Syria on December 30, 2016, with Russia and Turkey serving as its guarantors. Terrorist organizations operating in the country are not part of the ceasefire.
