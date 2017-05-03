Register
03:30 GMT +303 May 2017
    An aid truck of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). Syria (File)

    UN Humanitarian Convoy Enters Syrian Town of Duma

    © AP Photo/ MAHMOUD TAHA
    Middle East
    ICRC said that the United Nations’ humanitarian convoy with food and medical supplies entered the Syrian town of Duma.

    Syrian residents fleeing the violence, queue as they board a bus at a checkpoint, manned by pro-government forces, in the village of Aziza on the southwestern outskirts of the northern Syrian city of Aleppo on December 9, 2016
    © AFP 2017/ George OURFALIAN
    ICRC Praises Russia for Aid in Syria, Evacuation of 35,000 Civilians From Aleppo
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The United Nations’ humanitarian convoy with food and medical supplies entered the Syrian town of Duma, the delegation of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Syria said.

    “Now: Our team entering #Douma w/@SYRedCrescent @UN. 51-truck convoy is delivering food and medical supplies for 35,000 people,” the ICRC Syria wrote on its Twitter page on Tuesday.

    ​In March, adviser to the UN special envoy for Syria on humanitarian issues Jan Egeland said that some 70,000 people in the town were under siege by Syrian armed opposition groups.

    Syria has been engulfed in a civil war for six years with the government troops fighting against opposition groups and terror organizations.

    The nationwide ceasefire regime was introduced in Syria on December 30, 2016, with Russia and Turkey serving as its guarantors. Terrorist organizations operating in the country are not part of the ceasefire.

