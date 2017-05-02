MOSCOW (Sputnik) – According to the document, negotiations on joining the ceasefire regime were being held with various field commanders from the provinces of Aleppo, Damascus, Homs, Hama, and Quneitra. The number of the armed formations which have claimed to observe the ceasefire regime remained 143.

"The number of inhabited areas which had been liberated by the Syrian troops from the ISIS [Daesh] armed formations has reached 236," the bulletin said.

Within the last 24 hours, no ceasefire agreements have been signed with representatives of inhabited areas in the Syrian Arab Republic.

"Total number of inhabited areas, the leaders of which had signed reconciliation agreements remained 1,477," the bulletin said.

The civil war in Syria has been lasting for six years with the government troops fighting against numerous opposition factions and terrorist organizations, such as Daesh. The nationwide Syrian ceasefire regime was introduced on December 30, 2016, with Russia and Turkey being its guarantors. Terrorist organizations are not part of the ceasefire.