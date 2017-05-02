Terrorists Could Use Protests in Tunisian South to Enter Country

© AP Photo/ Ilyess Osmane Tunisia Leader Calls Iran 'Sole Hope for Struggle Against Israel'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On April 11, the residents of the southern Tunisian city of Tataouine began a strike, calling on the government to allocate more oil revenues for regional development.

"The protesters do not take into consideration the complicated situation in the country and their protests are slowing the development of the region… The situation poses threat to security and stability in Tunisia's south. Terrorists could take advantage of it and enter the country through its southern borders," Nabli said.

The official added that the demands of the protesters were baseless, as Tunisia was a united country and its resources belonged to all its citizens.

According to the lawmaker, oil production has not stopped and oil facilities are being protected by the country's authorities.