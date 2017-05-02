US-Led Coalition Destroys 12 Daesh Fuel Tankers Near Deir Ez-Zor

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US-led coalition of 68 nations is conducting airstrikes, ground-based and rocket-propelled artillery fire against Daesh in Syria and Iraq.

The strikes in Iraq are conducted in support of the Iraqi government, but those in Syria are not authorized by the UN Security Council or the government of President Bashar Assad.

"Near Dayr Az Zawr; three strikes destroyed 12 ISIS [Daesh] fuel tankers, an ISIS wellhead, and an ISIS oil pump," the release stated on Tuesday.

Additional airstrikes in Syria engaged Daesh tactical units and destroyed oil pumps, fighting positions and other targets near Abu Kamal, Raqqa and Tabqa.

In Iraq, the coalition conducted two strikes consisting of 24 engagements against Daesh targets near Mosul.

The strikes engaged Daesh tactical units and destroyed two mortar systems, a front-end loader, an artillery system, a fighting position, a VBIED factory, and a medium machine gun, according to the release.