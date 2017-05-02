Liberating Raqqa From Terrorists Key, But Without Kurdish Forces

© AFP 2017/ DELIL SOULEIMAN Syrian Kurds Drive Daesh From 6 Districts of Al-Tabqah Near Raqqa - Press Service

ANKARA (Sputnik) — Liberating the northern Syrian city of Raqqa from terrorists is important but without the involvement of Kurdish forces, the Turkish Foreign Ministry's deputy director for Syria policy said Tuesday.

"Providing security in Raqqa and Deir Ezzor is a very important issue, and purging them from the territory where they can pose a threat not only to Turkey but also to third countries… should be done by proper means and with the proper people," Mustafa Yurdakul said.

Yurdakul told reporters that the Kurdish dispute "worsens our relations" with the United States, the leading power of a 63-country coalition engaged in combating Daesh in Syria and Iraq.

"Since the beginning of the coalition's campaign, we advised them not to deal with terrorist organizations such as the Kurdish Democratic Union Party and the Kurdistan Workers' Party because it can hel pin the short term, but in the long run it can create problems," he stressed.

Ankara is currently continuing to discuss this issue with Washington as the latter does not have a clear stance on the liberation of Raqqa, Yurdakul added.