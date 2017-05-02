About 100 Militants Leave Sabna Near Damascus as Part of Deal With Authorities

BEIRUT (Sputnik) — The Al Jadeed broadcaster reported, citing the military information center of the Syrian government forces, that the militants left Sabna using a corridor provided by the local authorities and headed toward the Idlib province.

Syrian government forces have been fighting against numerous terrorist and militant groups in an ongoing civil war for more than six years.

During the conflict, Syrian authorities have reached a number of deals with opposition groups on the evacuation of militants and their families from the militant-controlled areas, settlements, such as Homs, Madaya and Al Zabadani, in exchange for the reciprocal evacuation of civilians from settlements loyal to Damascus.