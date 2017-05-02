Turkey's Erdogan Restores Ruling Party Membership - High Council Decision

© REUTERS/ Thilo Schmuelgen Turkish Ruling Party Cancels Constitutional Referendum Rallies in Germany Amid Row With EU

ANKARA (Sputnik) — Erdogan rejoined the party after an April 16 referendum, which in addition to expanding presidential powers, enables the Turkish leader to preserve party membership.

He founded the AKP in 2001 and quit the party after being elected Turkish president in 2014.

Earlier in the day, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim and the AKP incumbent chairman announced that Erdogan would be nominated for the position of the party's leader.

On Monday, Erdogan's spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said the president wanted to once again become an AKP member following the announcement of the referendum results.

On April 16, Ankara held a referendum on the transition from a parliamentary to presidential system of governance, with over 51 percent of voters supporting the proposal amendments. The referendum was followed by a series of protests throughout the country.