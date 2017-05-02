Anti-Syria Aggression to Aggravate Crisis, Cause Mideast Violence - Iran MoD

© AP Photo/ Alexander Zemlianichenko Putin, Erdogan to Discuss Syria Truce at May 3 Meeting in Sochi - Ankara

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Aggression against Syria will further complicate the six-year crisis and fan violence in the Middle East, Iranian Defense Minister Hossein Dehqan said Tuesday.

"Any aggressive actions taken against Syria will lead to the complication of this crisis, the expansion of the scale of military operations and the continuation of violence in the region," Dehqan said as quoted by the Lebanon-based Al Mayadeen satellite broadcaster.

Syria has been mired in civil war since 2011, with opposition factions and Islamist terrorist groups such as Daesh and al-Nusra Front, now known as Jabhat Fatah al-Sham, both outlawed in Russia and the United States, fighting the Syrian Army.