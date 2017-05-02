Turkey to Submit Armed Syria Opposition's Notes on Russian Offers to Guarantors

© REUTERS/ Kadir Celikcan Turkey Reinforcing Border With Syria

ANKARA (Sputnik) — The Turkish delegation could discuss Russia's proposals on four de-escalation zones with the armed Syrian opposition members on Tuesday and submit their comments to fellow guarantors Russia and Iran, a diplomatic source told Sputnik.

"Today we may have a bilateral meeting in Astana. They will offer their ideas and we will give them to other guarantor states and try to find common ground, a viable document that will work," the source said.

Russian proposals on de-escalation in Syria set out a possible deployment of guarantor states' armed groups to the country for ceasefire monitoring. The offers, provided to Syrian opposition members and seen by Sputnik, also foresees the short-term creation of a joint working group to elaborate a plan with de-escalation borders.