UN Caring for 36 Yazidi Survivors Liberated From Daesh

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — A group of Yazidi civilians has been rescued from Daesh that held them as slaves and is receiving urgent assistance, UN Secretary-General spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters on Monday.

"A group of 36 Yazidi survivors, including women, men and children, have recently been rescued from slavery, having been held in captivity by Daesh for nearly three years," Dujarrics said. "The Yazidi women and girls are currently being cared for at dedicated service points set up by the UN Population Fund (UNFP) with the support of the Dutch government."

The rescued Yazidis have received first response assistance, including lodging, clothing, medical and psychological first aid and they are being reunited with their families.

According to UN assessments, as many as 1,500 women and girls remain in captivity and run the risk of being exposed to protracted sexual abuse by Daesh.

Daesh has been responsible for committing an ongoing genocide against the Yazidi minority group in both Syria and Iraq since August 2014. As a result, thousands of Yazidis have been captured, killed, sexually enslaved and tortured by Daesh terrorists.