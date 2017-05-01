Turkey Reinforcing Border With Syria

© AFP 2017/ Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV Astana Talks on Syria to Take Place Amid Iran's Differences With Turkey - Tehran

ANKARA (Sputnik) – The works are underway in the Akcakale district of the Turkish province of Sanliurfa, not far from the Syrian city of Tell Abiad, the Anadolu news agency reported, saying that Turkey is building grounds for military vehicles.

Turkish forces also reportedly began construction of a concrete wall on the border with Syria.

According to the Turkish General Staff, last week a border post in the Akcakale district was fired with missiles and mortars from the Syrian territory controlled by the Kurdish units.

Ankara considers the Syria's Kurdish Democratic Union Party's (PYD) and its military branch, the People’s Defense Units (YPG), to be affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which is listed as a terror group in Turkey, the United States and the European Union.