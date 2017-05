© AP Photo/ IHA agency Turkish Police Fire Tear Gas, Use Water Cannon Amid Protests Over Murder of Kurdish Lawyer (VIDEO)

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — At least 207 people were detained during the demonstrations which were held in the city's Bakirkoy neighborhood near a bazaar, Turkish Minute newspaper reported, citing Istanbul governor’s office.

Taksim Square, a symbolic place for May Day celebrations, was blocked by Turkish authorities, the newspaper added.

On May 1, 1977, celebrations of the Labour Day on Taksim Square which gathered 500,000 participants ended up with shootings carried out by unknown snipers and subsequent clashes, what claimed the lives of at least 34 people.