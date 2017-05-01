Iraqi Vice President Describes Situation in Mosul as 'Catastrophic'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Daesh terror group (banned in Russia) jihadists took over Mosul in June 2014, and the operation aimed at liberating the city from the terrorists started in October 2016. The eastern part of the city was liberated by Iraqi and US-led coalition forces in late January, and in February, Iraqi forces began their operation to liberate the western Mosul from Daesh.

"The situation is catastrophic amid famine and lack of food and medicine, which make the city live [in] an unbearable situation," Nujaifi said, as quoted by the Anadolu news agency.

On April 1, Brig. Gen. Shaker Alwan Khafaji, one of the Iraqi Federal Police heads, told Sputnik that only 25-30 percent of western Mosul's territory was under the terrorists' control and that Iraqi government forces are continuing in their efforts to liberate the city's districts.