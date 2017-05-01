US-Led Coalition Conducts 28 Strikes Against Daesh in Syria, Iraq

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US-led coalition of 68 nations is conducting airstrikes, ground-based and rocket-propelled artillery fire against Daesh in Syria and Iraq.

"In Syria, Coalition military forces conducted 20 strikes consisting of 43 engagements against ISIS [Daesh] targets," the release stated on Monday. "In Iraq, Coalition military forces conducted eight strikes consisting of 30 engagements against ISIS targets."

In Syria, the airstrikes were launched near three towns of Deir ez-Zor, Raqqa, and Tabqa, and destroyed four IS well heads, four barges, a weapons facility, five oil stills, two vehicles, as well as a fighting position.

The airstrikes in Iraq were waged near five locations, including Sinjar and Mosul, and destroyed six fighting positions, three artillery systems, three mortar systems, two rocket-propelled grenade systems, as well as an anti-air artillery system.

The strikes in Iraq are conducted in support of the Iraqi government, but those in Syria are not authorized by the UN Security Council or the government of President Bashar Assad.