Senior Daesh Leader Killed in Iraqi Mosul, Over 40 Militants Wounded

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Baghdad Post newspaper reported that Tounsi had been killed along with 44 Daesh militants.

© AP Photo/ Bram Janssen Top Iraqi Commander Vows to Kick Out Daesh From Mosul in May

Jawdat also said that the police forces, backed by drones, continued advancing in the Daesh-controlled territories.

Daesh jihadists took over Mosul in June 2014, and the operation aimed at liberating the city from the terrorists started in October 2016. The eastern part of the city was liberated by Iraqi and US-led coalition forces in late January, and in February, Iraqi forces began their operation to liberate the western Mosul from the Daesh.

On April 1, Brig. Gen. Shaker Alwan Khafaji, one of the Iraqi Federal Police heads, told Sputnik that only 25-30 percent of western Mosul's territory was under the terrorists' control and that Iraqi government forces were continuing their efforts to liberate the city's districts.