US Drone Strikes Kill Eight Taliban Militants in Afghan Eastern Province

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the Khaama news agency, the militants were killed in the vicinity of Chaparhar district.

On Sunday, the Taliban insurgents clashed with militants of the Daesh terrorist group, also banned in Russia, in the same province, leaving at least 30 militants killed and many injured. The tension between the two groups exacerbated last week when Daesh claimed responsibility for the assassination of a senior Afghan Taliban commander in the northwest of Pakistan.

The United States and its allies launched a military operation in Afghanistan in 2001 following 9/11 terror attacks. The mission in Afghanistan ended on December 28, 2014. On January 1, 2015, NATO announced its new mission in the country, called Resolute Support, to train and assist the Afghan security forces.

Afghanistan has been experiencing significant political, social and security-related instability for decades, as terrorist organizations, including the Taliban and Daesh continue to stage attacks against civilian and military targets.