Russian Military Delivers Three Tonnes of Aid to Syrians in 24 Hours

HMEIMIM (Sputnik) — The military has carried out a total of six humanitarian events in Aleppo and Latakia provinces, according to the bulletin.

"Within last 24 hours, 1,300 citizens have received humanitarian aid. Total weight of humanitarian aid provided to the Syrian population has reached 3 tons," the bulletin says.

According to the bulletin, citizens of Aleppo in the areas of New Aleppo, Benezid, Bustan al-Askar, Aziz and in Kadi Askar district have received 1.5 tonnes of bread and hot meals, as well as 150 sets with food products. A total of 350 sets of food products have been delivered to civilians of Barishbo settlement in the Latakia province.

The United Nations and its partners continued to provide food, medical, psychological and legal assistance to Syria, the bulletin said, adding that the works on recovery of infrastructure and providing temporary accommodation for civilians continue.

Moscow has been supporting Damascus in its fight against numerous terrorist groups. Within the framework of this support, Russia has been conducting an aerial operation against terrorists in Syria and providing humanitarian aid to the residents of the country.