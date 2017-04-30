Top Iraqi Commander Vows to Kick Out Daesh From Mosul in May

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Iraq's Chief of General Staff Othman Ghanimi promised to completely liberate the city of Mosul, partially occupied by Daesh (outlawed in Russia) terrorist group, local media reported Sunday.

According to the Al Sabah newspaper, Ghanimi said that the jihadists control about 35 percent of the city and Mosul would be completely liberated in maximum three weeks.

© REUTERS/ Muhammad Hamed Iraqi-Backed Forces Liberate 12 Villages Near Mosul in Offensive Against Daesh

He added that the operation of Iraqi military is supported by the activities of the center, which has been set up in Baghdad by Russia, Iraq, Iran and Syria to coordinate the fight against Daesh in 2015.

The Iraqi army has been involved in the operation to liberate Mosul since October 2016. The Daesh jihadists established control over the second largest city in the Middle Eastern state in 2014.