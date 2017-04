UFSB of the Russian Federation Press service Autonomous Secret Cells Formed to Commit High-Profile Terrorist Acts - Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Saudi Press Agency reported citing an official from the country's Interior Ministry that 46 individuals have been detained by the country's police after a series of raid in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah.

The news outlet added that among the detainees there are 32 Saudi nationals, as well as 14 foreigners from Afghanistan, Egypt, Jordan, Pakistan, Sudan and Yemen.

On July 4, 2016, an assailant set off an explosive device at the Prophet’s Mosque parking lot in Medina, targeting security forces on the second-to-last day of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan. Four people, excluding the bomber, died in the attack.