© AP Photo/ Osama Sami US-Led Coalition Strikes Destroy Daesh Oil Infrastructure Near Deir Ez-Zor

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the Syrian Satellite Channel, the Syrian troops have exploded a 54-yard tunnel used by Daesh jihadists to move troops and munitions, killing all the terrorists inside it.

The news outlet added that the Syrian servicemen had also repelled an attack of the militants near the Euphrates River, killing 12 of them.

The city of Deir ez-Zor has been besieged by Daesh since 2014. For almost three years, Syrian servicemen have been defending their positions in the city, while food and ammunition delivered to the city only by air.