MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the statement, the Kurdish fighters have been conducting a search mission in the liberated districts and have found several weapons caches left by terrorists.

"Our fighters, both men and women advanced yesterday evening and liberated six districts of Al Tabqah controlled by the IS [Daesh] terrorists," the statement said.

The SDF operation to liberate Al-Tabqah is part of the offensive launched by the Kurdish-led troops to take control over the city of Raqqa, the so-called capital of Daesh. Damascus considers that the offensive of the SDF supported by the US-led international coalition is illegal.