Syrian Army Frees 10 Daesh-Occupied Settlements in Homs Province

BEIRUT (Sputnik) — According to Syria's Sana news agency, the troops loyal to Damascus have also taken control over several oil and gas tanks located in the vicinity of the liberated settlements.

The Syrian army along with militias loyal to Damascus has been fighting against numerous terrorist groups, including Daesh, within the framework of the civil war that lasts for more than six years.

On Friday, a source told Sputnik that within the framework of the Syrian army's offensive, government troops have established control over the Shaer, the largest gas field in the country, located in Homs.