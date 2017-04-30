Group of 100 Militants Leaves Syria's Homs Under Deal With Authorities

"The convoy of eight buses has departed. Currently 350 people have left Al-Waer neighborhood, among them 100 militants. The convoy has headed toward Idlib [province], " the source said.
On March 13, the Syrian authorities and militant groups in Homs reached an agreement with Russian mediation. In accordance with the agreement, militants and their families agreed to leave Homs stage by stage, while Syrian government troops guarantied safe passage for them.
Currently over 9,000 people, including more than 2,500 militants have already left the city.
