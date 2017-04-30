Group of 100 Militants Leaves Syria's Homs Under Deal With Authorities

© Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy Daesh Formations Near Hama and Homs Totally Decimated - Russian General Staff

BEIRUT (Sputnik) — A group of 350 people, including 100 militants, have left Al-Waer neighborhood of the Syrian city of Homs as part of a deal with the Syrian authorities, a source in the Homs city hall told Sputnik on Sunday.

"The convoy of eight buses has departed. Currently 350 people have left Al-Waer neighborhood, among them 100 militants. The convoy has headed toward Idlib [province], " the source said.

On March 13, the Syrian authorities and militant groups in Homs reached an agreement with Russian mediation. In accordance with the agreement, militants and their families agreed to leave Homs stage by stage, while Syrian government troops guarantied safe passage for them.

Currently over 9,000 people, including more than 2,500 militants have already left the city.