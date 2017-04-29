Turkey Blocks Access to Wikipedia Website After 'Legal Consideration'

© AP Photo/ Steve Nesius Wikipedia Founder to Fight 'Fake News' Epidemic With New Online Service

ANKARA (Sputnik) – The access to the online encyclopedia Wikipedia has been blocked in Turkey on Saturday, the country’s Information and Communication Technologies Authority (BTK) said.

"After technical analysis and legal consideration based on the Law Nr. 5651, an administrative measure has been taken for this website wikipedia.org," the BTK said, providing no further explanation of the decision, as quoted by the Hurriyet newspaper.

The restriction has affected all language editions of the website and was first detected at 8 a.m local time on Saturday [05:00 GMT], according to the newspaper.

Turkey's Law 5651 regarding internet regulation has been repeatedly criticized by the country's opposition for violating freedom of expression and limiting rights of citizens for access to information.