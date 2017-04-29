Russian, US-Led Coalition Should Unite in Counterterror Fight in Syria - Lavrov

© AP Photo/ Pavel Golovkin Russia Registers 12 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — It is important to unite the efforts of Russia and the US-led coalition in order to improve efficiency of the fight against terrorists in Syria, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Saturday.

"We believe that in order to solve this problem [to improve efficiency of anti-terror fight] it is important to unite the efforts of all those who fight terrorism in Syria, I mean both the Russian Aerospace Forces and the coalition led by the Americans," the Russian minister said at a meeting with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi.

Syria has been mired in civil war since 2011, with opposition factions and Islamist terrorist groups such as Daesh and al-Nusra Front, now known as Jabhat Fatah al-Sham, both outlawed in Russia and the United States, fighting the Syrian Army.