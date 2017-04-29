Russia Brings Almost 7 Tonnes of Relief Aid to Syria’s Aleppo, Latakia, Daraa

© REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki Russia Brings Over Six Tonnes of Relief Aid to Syrians in Aleppo, Damascus

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russia’s military has delivered almost 7 tonnes of relief aid to Aleppo, Latakia, and Daraa over one day.

"Within last 24 hours, 3,135 citizens have received humanitarian aid. Total weight of humanitarian aid provided to the Syrian population has reached 6.7 tons," the ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation said.

According to the daily bulletin, 2,285 hot meal and bread rations were handed out to residents of the government-controlled city of Aleppo. Two towns in the Latakia and Daraa provinces received further 850 rations.

Russia has been carrying out regular humanitarian aid deliveries to various parts of Syria as well as facilitating the distribution of UN aid in the country, where a war has been ongoing since 2011.