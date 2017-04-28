Clashes Between Several Militant Groups in Damascus Suburbs Leave 100 Dead

BEIRUT (Sputnik) — Clashes between Faylaq al-Rahman, Jaysh al-Islam and Jabhat Fatah al Sham (banned in Russia) in the Damascus suburbs resulted in the death of over 100 militants, media reported Friday.

According to the Al Mayadeen broadcaster, the clashes are still underway.

The Syrian army, in turn, continues the operation to liberate the district of Kabun in the eastern suburb of Damascus, according to the broadcaster. Terrorists in response regularly bomb the residential areas of the city with rockets.

The terrorist attacks regularly occur in the Syrian capital as the government and international partners continue fighting against terrorist organizations such as the Islamic State (ISIL or Daesh), outlawed in Russia.