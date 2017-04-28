Register
21:57 GMT +328 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Damascus International Airport

    Damascus Airport Attack: Terrorism 'Won't Sow Fear in the Souls of Syrians'

    © Photo: Igor Bubin
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    2689230

    It appears that an attack carried out in the vicinity of Damascus International Airport on April 27 failed to disrupt the facility’s activities, and the airport continues to operate as usual.

    Israeli soldiers from the Golani Brigade take part in a military exercise in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights near the border with Syria on June 26, 2013
    © AFP 2017/ JACK GUEZ
    Fire and Forget: Why Israel is Playing Dumb After Aerial Attack on Damascus
    On April 27 a large explosion occurred in the vicinity of the Damascus International Airport, with initial reports claiming that it may have been a result of an Israeli strike against a Hezbollah supply hub in the area.

    It should be noted however that Israeli officials have so far been reluctant to claim responsibility for this attack. Israeli Intelligence Minister Yisrael Katz however said the strike is in line with Israel's policy of targeting Hezbollah’s arms deliveries in Syria, but stopped short of saying Israel was responsible for the strikes.

    A photo taken from the rebel-held town of Douma shows flames rising in the distance which are believed to be coming from Damascus International Airport following an explosion early in the morning of April 27, 2017
    © AFP 2017/ Sameer Al-Doumy
    A photo taken from the rebel-held town of Douma shows flames rising in the distance which are believed to be coming from Damascus International Airport following an explosion early in the morning of April 27, 2017

    Syrian Minister of Transport Ali Hamud told Sputnik Arabic however that the attack failed to disrupt the airport's operations. The minister stated that "the airport operates according to its schedule" and that "no flights are being delayed."

    "This terrorist attack was carried out to hamper the restoration of the country, to destroy an element of infrastructure and sow fear in the souls of Syrians. This goal will never be achieved," Hamud declared.

    According to the minister, Syria’s transportation system continues to successfully endure war and terrorism as militants 'supported by influential world powers' constantly attack bridges, railroads, train stations, airports and medical transports.

    The enemy seeks to completely disrupt transportation within the country and to isolate it from the outside world, Hamud added.

    Related:

    Syria Confirms Israeli Missile Attacks Near Damascus Int'l Airport - Reports
    Kremlin Calls for Respecting Syria's Sovereignty After Reports of Israeli Attack
    Bashar Assad Accuses Israel of Supporting Terrorists in Syria
    Tags:
    aftermath, reaction, transportation, attack, airport, Syria, Damascus
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Macron the Media Bouncer
    Macron the Media Bouncer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok