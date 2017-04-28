Russia Registers 12 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours

"Within last 24 hours, the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered 12 ceasefire violations in the provinces of Damascus (6), Latakia (3), Daraa (1), and Hama (2). The Turkish party has registered 15 cases of ceasefire violations in the provinces of Aleppo (8), Damascus (3), Latakia (2), Idlib (1), and Homs (1)," the ministry’s Center for Syrian Reconciliation said in a daily bulletin.
According to the bulletin, Moscow has not confirmed 15 cases of ceasefire violation, which had been registered by Ankara.
"The number of armed formations of the Syrian opposition, which had joined the ceasefire regime, remained 64," the Russian ministry added.
The nationwide Syrian ceasefire regime was introduced on December 30, 2016, with Russia and Turkey serving as its guarantors. The UN Security Council passed a resolution in December supporting the effort. Terrorist organizations operating in the country are not part of the ceasefire.
All comments
Show new comments (0)