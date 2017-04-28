Russia Registers 12 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours

© AFP 2017/ Omar haj kadour Militants of Nusra Front Attack Daesh Terrorists on Syrian-Lebanese Border

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Russian side to the Russian-Turkey Commission on Syrian truce registered 12 ceasefire violations over the past 24 hours, while Turkey informed about 15 cases, the Russian Defense Ministry said Friday.

"Within last 24 hours, the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered 12 ceasefire violations in the provinces of Damascus (6), Latakia (3), Daraa (1), and Hama (2). The Turkish party has registered 15 cases of ceasefire violations in the provinces of Aleppo (8), Damascus (3), Latakia (2), Idlib (1), and Homs (1)," the ministry’s Center for Syrian Reconciliation said in a daily bulletin.

According to the bulletin, Moscow has not confirmed 15 cases of ceasefire violation, which had been registered by Ankara.

"The number of armed formations of the Syrian opposition, which had joined the ceasefire regime, remained 64," the Russian ministry added.

The Russian Defense Ministry noted that the number of armed groups, which had claimed to observe the ceasefire regime in accordance to the Reconciliation Agreement of February 27, 2016, remained 143. Apart from that the total number of inhabited areas, the leaders of which had signed reconciliation agreements stood at 1,470, the bulletin added.

The nationwide Syrian ceasefire regime was introduced on December 30, 2016, with Russia and Turkey serving as its guarantors. The UN Security Council passed a resolution in December supporting the effort. Terrorist organizations operating in the country are not part of the ceasefire.