Turkish Troops Repel Attack on Southeastern Border Post, Kill 11 YPG Militants

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A group of YPG fighters attacked a military border station in the Sanliurfa province, however their offensive was repulsed, the Daily Sabah newspaper reported on Friday, citing a Turkish military statement.

© REUTERS/ Rodi Said Syrian Kurds Urge UNSC to React to Turkish Airstrikes Against YPG in Syria

The news outlet added that the Turkish soldiers had also destroyed a vehicle carrying militants.

Tensions between Ankara and the Kurds heightened in July 2015 when a ceasefire between Turkey and the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) collapsed over a series of terror attacks allegedly committed by PKK members.

Ankara regards the PYD and the YPG as affiliates of the PKK, which is listed as a terror group in Turkey, the United States and the European Union.

However, the PYD and the YPG, as well as the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have been receiving support from the United States in fighting Daesh, a terrorist group outlawed in Russia.