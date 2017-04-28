Register
    A Syrian Democratic Forces(SDF) fighter poses for a picture near Euphrates River, north of Raqqa city, Syria March 8, 2017

    Kurdish SDF Kills 23 Daesh Militants as Part of Operation to Liberate al-Tabqa

    © REUTERS/ Rodi Said
    Middle East
    Topic:
    Battle Against Daesh in Syria (168)
    0 8510

    The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) killed 23 Daesh members and liberated three neighborhoods of the Syrian northern city of al-Tabqa on Friday.

    Daesh fighters fire during a a battle against the Syrian government forces, at al-Sinaa neighborhoods, in the oil-rich city of Deir el-Zour, east of Syria (File)
    © AP Photo/ Aamaq News Agency
    Daesh Leaders Fleeing 'Wrath of the Euphrates' in Raqqa Head for Deir ez-Zor
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the Firat news agency, the liberated neighborhoods are Nebabile, Zahra and al-Wahab. The Kurdish fighters also reportedly discovered a tunnel operated by Daesh militants.

    The SDF was formed in 2015 as the defense force of northern Syria's de facto autonomous Rojava federation and is supported by the US-led coalition.

    The SDF launched the Wrath of Euphrates operation to seize control over Syria's Raqqa, the de facto Daesh capital, in November 2016 and are now in the start of the fourth stage of the campaign, undertaking the liberation of the rural areas of Raqqa province from terrorists. Al-Tabqa is located less than 30 miles from Raqqa.

    Topic:
    Battle Against Daesh in Syria (168)

    Tags:
    The Syrian war, Daesh, Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Raqqa, Syria, Tabqa
