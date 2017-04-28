Kurdish SDF Kills 23 Daesh Militants as Part of Operation to Liberate al-Tabqa

© AP Photo/ Aamaq News Agency Daesh Leaders Fleeing 'Wrath of the Euphrates' in Raqqa Head for Deir ez-Zor

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the Firat news agency, the liberated neighborhoods are Nebabile, Zahra and al-Wahab. The Kurdish fighters also reportedly discovered a tunnel operated by Daesh militants.

The SDF was formed in 2015 as the defense force of northern Syria's de facto autonomous Rojava federation and is supported by the US-led coalition.

The SDF launched the Wrath of Euphrates operation to seize control over Syria's Raqqa, the de facto Daesh capital, in November 2016 and are now in the start of the fourth stage of the campaign, undertaking the liberation of the rural areas of Raqqa province from terrorists. Al-Tabqa is located less than 30 miles from Raqqa.