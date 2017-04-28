US Must Cease Weapons Sales to Saudi Arabia for Yemen Operations - Senator Paul

© AP Photo/ Hani Mohammed US Lawmakers Call On Saudi Government to Address Humanitarian Crisis in Yemen

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)US President Donald Trump should not sell missiles to Saudi Arabia that will be used in its air offensive in Yemen, US Senator Rand Paul said in an opinion piece on Friday.

"The Trump administration is considering going ahead with more missile sales to Saudi Arabia," Paul wrote in the piece for the news website Rare. "This would be a serious mistake. If the sale is debated in Congress, I will reintroduce legislation to stop it."

Paul noted that the United States should avoid getting more involved in the conflict because Saudi bombings have killed thousands of civilians in Yemen, which could inspire more terrorists and result in generations of hatred.

Additionally, Paul accused Saudi Arabia of having an abysmal human rights record, and said there were still questions about the role the kingdom played in the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in the United States.

Paul said he hoped Trump will remember his pledge to put America first, before involving the United States in another war in the Middle East.

