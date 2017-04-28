Register
15:53 GMT +328 April 2017
Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands as he arrives at the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, U.S., February 2, 2017

    US 'Emirati Middleman' Ruse Tries to Trick Tehran's Enemies Out of Billions

    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 66260

    Reports from the Arab world that Iran and the US may be about to hold informal talks are wide of the mark and represent no more than an attempt to extract money from Saudi Arabia, Emad Abshenass, editor-in-chief of Iran Press, told Sputnik.

    Detainee in handcuffs
    © Fotolia/ jinga80
    UAE Sentences Businessman to Decade in Prison for Aiding Iranian Nuke Program
    Recent reports that an Emirati billionaire may act as an intermediary between Iran and the US are part of an anti-Iranian propaganda campaign, Emad Abshenass told Sputnik.

    According to the Egyptian news agency Arabi 21, anonymous sources claim that Hussain Ali Sajwani, a Shiite Muslim and owner of Dubai-based luxury real-estate firm DAMAC, is a close friend and business associate of Trump. 

    Sajwani and Trump have co-operated on property deals worth $2 billion, and the billionaire has spent holidays with Trump and his family. 

    According to the media, Tehran consequently sees Sajwani as the ideal figure to help reduce tension with Washington.

    However, Abshenass, editor-in-chief of Iran Press, told Sputnik that the story is nothing more than a rumor, and the two countries actually aren't in need of intermediaries.

    "I would say that this news being spread by the Arab media isn't true. It's a personal relationship between two billionaires from different countries, nothing more," Abshenass said.

    Members of the Saudi special police unit march during a military parade in Mecca on September 17, 2015.
    © AFP 2017/ Mohammed Al-Shaikh
    Manufacturing Consent: UK PR Firm Hired by Saudi Arabia to Promote 'Muslim NATO'
    "Let's suppose that, like this Egyptian source says, Iran wants to improve relations with Trump and the US government. But you don't need intermediaries for that! The Americans have sent direct messages to the supreme leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran several times."

    Iranian officials such as Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani have stated that Tehran is unwilling to enter into any negotiations with Washington because it is impossible to trust that the US will keep its word.

    The US failure to completely lift sanctions connected with Iran's nuclear program in accordance with the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action is just one example of this, Abshenass said.

    "Washington can't be trusted under any circumstances, because it doesn't fulfil its obligations. Experience tells us that you can't make any deals with the US, because there are no guarantees they will be implemented. In light of this, Iran isn't willing to hold a dialogue with the US about anything."

    A general view of northern Tehran taken from Tabi'at (Nature) bridge on Modares highway. (File)
    © AFP 2017/ BEHROUZ MEHRI
    'Do Not Pay Attention to What Trump Says' on Iran Nuclear Deal - Tehran
    There are several reasons why the US wants to pressure Iran into a dialogue, the journalist said.

    "The most important goal is to take advantage of the Arab states of the Persian Gulf and get more money from them. The best way to do this is to say that the US is willing to hold informal talks with Iran via an intermediary – if Arab countries are prepared to pay several billion dollars, then the US will exert even more pressure on Iran."

    "This kind of ruse works really well for the US, it has been able to get several billion dollars from the Arab countries of the Persian Gulf for its opposition to Iran. Saudi Arabia alone spent about 700 billion dollars."

    "There is only one thing behind this story – Saudi Arabian money. A seasoned businessman like Donald Trump will never miss a chance for financial gain," Abshenass said.

    Related:

    Rouhani Calls on Pakistan to Prosecute Killers of Iran's Border Guards
    State Dept. Urges Iran to Release Two Detained Americans on Humanitarian Grounds
    Singaporean Man Sentenced to 40 Months in US Jail for Sending Devices to Iran
    UAE Jails Iranian for 10 Years for Aiding Nuclear Program
    Tags:
    billions of dollars, trick, real estate, Iran, United States, Saudi Arabia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Everyday Life of 'New Daesh Capital' in Syria
    Everyday Life of 'New Daesh Capital' in Syria
    Delta Airlines Gun Cartoon
    Leaving Your Gun Hidden in Plane Sight
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok