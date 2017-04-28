Register
12:51 GMT +328 April 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Israeli soldiers from the Golani Brigade take part in a military exercise in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights near the border with Syria on June 26, 2013

    Fire and Forget: Why Israel is Playing Dumb After Aerial Attack on Damascus

    © AFP 2017/ JACK GUEZ
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    594104

    High-ranking Israeli officials seem to be shying away from claiming responsibility for an alleged Israeli strike against a site near Damascus International Airport in Syria on Thursday. The Russian media, however, was able to obtain at least some commentary.

    On Thursday, a large explosion occurred close to the Damascus airport, with initial reports claiming that it was an Israeli attack on a supposed Hezbollah supply hub.

    Following the incident, Israel's Minister of Transportation and the Minister of Intelligence Yisrael Katz made an interesting comment, saying that the strike "is in line with Israel's policy of countering Iranian attempts to supply modern weapons to Hezbollah through Syria," but stopped short of saying Israel was responsible for the strikes.

    Katz also cited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's pledge to continue Israeli efforts to prevent the alleged delivery of weapons from Iran to Hezbollah, which is fighting on the side of the Syrian government forces.

    For its part, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) press office also refrained from commenting on the matter.

    Russian online newspaper Vzglyad, however, got in touch with Elina Bardach-Yalova, Press Secretary of the Ministry of Defense of Israel, who provided at least some commentary.

    "Yisrael Katz has made a somewhat ambiguous remark. I don't think he suggested that it would be perceived as confirmation," she told the outlet.

    Fire near Damascus International Airport
    © YouTube/solate4work
    Strike on Damascus Airport 'Fits In' With Anti-Hezbollah Policy - Israeli Minister
    Israeli defense and military officials, however, have expressed concern over Iran's activity in Syria. On Wednesday, one day before the explosion, the country's Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman told Russian ministers during a meeting in Moscow that Israel "will not tolerate attempts by Iran to transfer weapons to Hezbollah" and "won’t allow concentrations of Iranian and Hezbollah forces on the Golan Heights."

    Speaking with Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Liberman expressed Israel’s concern that Iran is allegedly using Syrian territory to smuggle arms to the Lebanese group, which is viewed by Tel Aviv as a terrorist organization, something Israel has said it cannot condone.

    "In this particular case, Israel is interested in Hezbollah only because this group is being supplied from Syria, with the help of Iran, with high-precision missiles which can pose a threat to the residents of Israel," Bardach-Yalova told the website.

    "These are long-range missiles and Israel has every intention to prevent the supply of these missiles to Hezbollah. Such handovers often take place on Syrian soil and in cases where it is impossible to prevent it by any other means, we have to destroy these deliveries," she added.

    Damascus, Syria. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Hassan Ammar
    Why Strike Near Damascus Airport Could Have Been 'a Deliberate Provocation'
    The spokeswoman also noted that the Syrian authorities look the other way during these deliveries.

    "Any missiles possessed either by Hezbollah or Hamas pose a threat, as do any missiles if they are going to be launched at someone's territory. It will inflict damage. And we want to prevent it," she said.

    Bardach-Yalova stressed that Israel is not interested in interfering into what she called an internal Syrian conflict. However, she noted the warning of the country's Defense Minister, who sad that Israel will only interfere into what is going on in Syria when arms are supplied to Hezbollah.

    Commenting on another of Liberman's warnings, that Israel "won’t allow concentrations of Iranian and Hezbollah forces on the Golan Heights," Yevgeny Satanovsky, head of the Moscow-based Middle East Institute think tank talked about the interests of Iran and Hezbollah in the area.

    "Iran might be interested in the concentration of forces against Israel. Hezbollah, however, can’t do anything. It might not want to get into a confrontation with Israel as it has another enemy to fight against, judging by the fighting and its victims in Syria. But it is a clear [Iranian] satellite," he told Vzglyad.

    A picture taken from the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights shows smoke rising from the Syrian Druze village of Hader, on June 16, 2015
    © AFP 2017/ JALAA MAREY
    Bashar Assad Accuses Israel of Supporting Terrorists in Syria
    The expert further suggested that if Tehran starts "mounting bunches of missiles" on the Golan Heights or tries to set-up an air and naval bases in Syria, it will result in a "large regional war."

    "Israel won't allow Iranians to launch any serious attack on its territory," he concluded.

    In a separate comment on the issue, Anton Mardasov, a military expert and head of the Department of Middle East Conflicts at the Institute for Innovative Development, a Moscow-based think tank, said that the Iranian presence in Syria is not limited to the army units, the units of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Lebanese Hezbollah.

    Over the course of Iran's interference in the Syrian conflict, he said, many international brigades, which could be called Shi'ite jihadists, have come to Syria from Afghanistan and Pakistan. The Iraqi Hezbollah, an affiliate of the Syrian Hezbollah, is also present in the country. Many of these pro-Iranian proxies are deeply rooted there, including in the territories near the Golan Heights.

    Moreover, the expert said, some of the groups, such as the Iraqi units, are part of the al-Hashd al-Sha'abi (People’s Mobilization Forces), an Iraqi state-sponsored umbrella organization, which have recently declared a jihad against Israel.

    Fire near Damascus International Airport
    © YouTube/solate4work
    Syria Confirms Several Israeli Missiles Hit Military Position Near Damascus Airport at Dawn - State TV
    When the Israeli ambassador was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry over the Israeli attack on Syria in March, Mardasov said, it wasn't because Israel had attacked Hezbollah; it was because Israel had attacked those very groups.

    However, regardless of the extensive presence of Iranian proxies in Syria, there are no prerequisites that they will start fighting against Israel, he said.  Iran is already incurring considerable expenses for its involvement in the Syrian conflict.

    Meanwhile, the expert said, Damascus is being called "the Iranian gates."  It is quite hard to control all Iranian supplies to the country. Iranian aircraft fly into Syria very often and it still remains a question of what they are delivering there. There is a certain risk that Iran is strengthening its positions in Lebanon and Syria by delivering armaments, and Israel is concerned about it, he said.

    Mardasov also noted that, on the other hand, it was repeatedly admitted that not only the so-called "moderate opposition," such as the Free Syrian Army, is undergoing treatment in Israeli hospitals. There are also the fighters of the units which have sworn allegiance to the terrorist group Daesh (ISIS), as well as al-Nusra fighters.

    "It is in Israel's interests to weaken its unfriendly neighbors and to demonstrate that it is able to make an agreement with numerous players," he said.

    Syrian Ambassador to Russia Riyad Haddad
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Trefilov
    Syria to Respond to 'Terrorist Supporter' Israel's Aggression - Ambassador to Russia
    The relationship between Israel and Damascus is very complicated, he said, Apart from the public rhetoric, there are certain ties behind-the-scenes.  It is in Damascus' interests to maintain consensus with Israel, as it is possible to stabilize the situation in Syria, including the developments in its south, only with Israel's assistance.

    Israel may also have a certain influence on the opposition and act as a guarantor of a ceasefire, the expert concluded.

    Tags:
    air strike, arms supplies, attack, Hezbollah, Golan Heights, Iran, Israel, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Everyday Life of 'New Daesh Capital' in Syria
    Everyday Life of 'New Daesh Capital' in Syria
    Delta Airlines Gun Cartoon
    Leaving Your Gun Hidden in Plane Sight
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok