Register
11:20 GMT +328 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Men ride a motorbike past a hazard sign at a site hit by an airstrike on Tuesday in the town of Khan Sheikhoun in rebel-held Idlib, Syria April 5, 2017

    A Sarin Attack Was 'Not in Assad's Interest', Why is France Pointing the Finger?

    © REUTERS/ Ammar Abdullah
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Chemical Weapons Incident in Syria’s Idlib Province (154)
    6773110

    In an interview with Sputnik France, a number of French experts cast doubt on their country's probe into the alleged chemical attack in the Syrian province of Idlib earlier this month; the document alleges that the attack bore the "signature" of Damascus.

    Syrian civil defence volunteers, known as the White Helmets, carry a body retrieved from the rubble following reported government airstrike on the Syrian town of Ariha, in the northwestern province of Idlib, on February 27, 2017
    © AFP 2017/ Omar haj kadour
    This is Why Western States 'Afraid' of an Impartial Probe Into Idlib Chemical Incident
    On April 4, the reported chemical weapons incident in Syria's Idlib province claimed the lives of about 80 people and injured 200 more.

    The Syrian National Coalition of Revolutionary and Opposition Forces as well as a number of Western states accused the Syrian government troops of carrying out the attack, while Damascus has refuted these allegations, saying it did not possess chemical weapons.

    Paris launched a probe into the matter, which echoed the US assertion that Damascus was to blame for the suspected attack. The inquiry claimed that the sarin allegedly used in Idlib province on April 4 bears a resemblance to the nerve gas produced in Syria before 2013.

    Speaking to Sputnik France, Brigadier General Dominique Trinquand, a former crisis employee of the UN, NATO and the EU, underscored the French government's biased approach to the investigation.

    A picture taken on April 4, 2017 shows destruction at a hospital in Khan Sheikhun in the northwestern Syrian Idlib province, following a suspected toxic gas attack.
    © AFP 2017/ Omar haj kadour
    A picture taken on April 4, 2017 shows destruction at a hospital in Khan Sheikhun in the northwestern Syrian Idlib province, following a suspected toxic gas attack.

     

    "I know how the situation developed in Bosnia and Herzegovina as well as in in 2003, when there were all these manipulations with Iraq. [As for the current situation], the problem is that there was no investigation because it turned out that the French government had taken all the materials in order to conduct the probe on its own. It would be better if an international investigation would have been launched, but we know why that didn't happen," he said.

    Political analyst Jacques Hogard, for his part, pointed to the drive of French politicians to topple Syrian President Bashar Assad.

    A picture taken on April 4, 2017 shows destruction at a hospital room in Khan Sheikhun, a rebel-held town in the northwestern Syrian Idlib province, following a suspected toxic gas attack.
    © AFP 2017/ Omar haj kadour
    What's Behind US, EU's Reluctance to Investigate Idlib Chemical Incident
    "What I see is that French politicians have an obsession that is related to ouster of President Bashar Assad rather than the destruction of Islamist groups. That's why they start to claim that there is proof [on the alleged Idlib chemical attack] which no one can confirm," Hogard told Sputnik. 

    According to him,  although "we know that sarin was used in Syria's Khan Shaykhun, we also know that it was not in the interest of Bashar Assad to use this type of weapon at a time when he was on the road to victory thanks to Russia."

    "So who could benefit from this crime? Definitely not President Bashar Assad. One can never rule out a mistake, but now that we see a drive to prevent Assad from dealing with a peaceful settlement in Syria, it becomes clear that we are probably witnessing manipulation," Hogard added, referring to the French probe.

    Patrick Barriot, former military doctor and colonel of the French army, in turn, questioned the independent nature of the investigation.

    "Every time, the case is investigated by experts whose independence is questionable. Have you seen how fast everything was done? The attack in Khan Shaykhun occurred on April 4, and the report was published on April 26, with the Americans staging a missile attack almost shortly after [the original attack]. Incredible speed! It is impossible to properly and honestly conduct an investigation in such a short period of time," he said.

    Barriot added that as for the isopropanol and methylphosphonyl dichloride mentioned in the probe, they "are available to everyone in the region, chemical substances that are used to make fertilizers, for example."

    "There is nothing complicated in this, it proves nothing, even if they found the same components [on the site of the alleged attack]. On the other hand, they could have been brought from Turkey," he said.

    Meanwhile, an Iranian diplomat who spoke to RIA Novosti upon condition of anonymity said that the Idlib incident could have been a joint operation by the Jabhat Fateh al-Sham, also known as the al-Nusra Front, and Turkey. In this context, the alleged use of Syrian-made sarin does not necessarily prove the involvement of Damascus in the attack.

    "In Iran, the chemical attack in Syria is regarded as a joint provocation by Turkey and the al-Nusra Front," the source stressed.

    A Syrian man is taken by civil defence workers to a small hospital in the town of Maaret al-Noman following a suspected toxic gas attack in Khan Sheikhun, a nearby rebel-held town in Syria’s northwestern Idlib province
    © AFP 2017/ Mohamed al-Bakour
    Independent Probe Into Idlib Incident Possible, but 'Unlikely to Change West's Stance on Assad'
    Russia and Iran offered to launch an independent investigation into the incident but last week, the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) turned down the proposal.

    On Monday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called this decision strange as the Russian-Iranian initiative did not stipulate anything other than conducting "an independent, impartial, transparent investigation" with experts visiting the site.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Topic:
    Chemical Weapons Incident in Syria’s Idlib Province (154)

    Related:

    Ayrault's 'Fabricated Lies' About Idlib Prove 'France's Involvement' - Damascus
    Lavrov Urges 'Open and Transparent' Investigation of Idlib Chemical Incident
    US Sanctions Aim to 'Substitute or Cancel' Idlib Investigation, Russian MP Says
    OPCW Verdict on Sarin in Idlib Reminds 'Making Diagnosis Without Seeing Patient'
    Lavrov to Tillerson: Russia Regrets US Opposes Proposal on Idlib Incident Probe
    Tags:
    chemical attack, ouster, investigation, Bashar Assad, Idlib, Syria, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Everyday Life of 'New Daesh Capital' in Syria
    Everyday Life of 'New Daesh Capital' in Syria
    Delta Airlines Gun Cartoon
    Leaving Your Gun Hidden in Plane Sight
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok