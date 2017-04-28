Kurdish PYD Armed Wing Kills 17 Turkish Soldiers in North Syria

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Kurdish Democratic Union Party’s (PYD) military wing dubbed People's Protection Units (YPG) killed 17 Turkish servicemen and left three others wounded, Kurdish media reported, citing a source in the YPG.

The YPG members also have destroyed an armored personnel carrier of the Turkish army in northern Syria’s Afrin, located near the border with Turkey, Firat news agency said Thursday.

Tensions between Ankara and the Kurdish pro-independence PKK escalated in 2015, after a three-year ceasefire between the two sides collapsed over a series of terror attacks allegedly committed by PKK members, prompting Ankara to launch a military operation in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern regions.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!