Russia Brings Over Six Tonnes of Relief Aid to Syrians in Aleppo, Damascus

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russia’s military has delivered over 6 tonnes of food, bottled water and medicine to people in Damascus and Aleppo provinces over one day, the Russian Defense Ministry said Friday.

"Within last 24 hours, 1,893 civilians have received humanitarian aid. Total weight of humanitarian aid has reached 6.03 tons," the ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation reported in a daily bulletin.

Russian planes also airlifted 21 tonnes of UN humanitarian aid to the besieged city of Deir ez-Zor and dropped them on pallets with parachutes.

Russia has been carrying out regular humanitarian aid deliveries to various parts of Syria as well as facilitating the distribution of UN aid in the country, where a war has been ongoing since 2011.