Turkish Forces Destroy Two Tonnes of Kurdish Militants' Explosives

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Turkish government forces destroyed approximately two tonnes of explosives belonging to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), authorities of the eastern Bitlis Province said in a statement.

"Around two [metric] tons of explosives that were ready for use have been destroyed. A large pit, five-meters in depth and 20-meters in width, was formed as a result of the explosion," the statement said as quoted by Daily Sabah.

The police discovered the explosives depot after receiving intelligence which suggested that weapons had been hidden in the area, the outlet added, citing the statement.

The ceasefire regime between the Turkish government and PKK broke down in 2015 which resulted in Ankara's military operation in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern Turkish regions.

The PKK, outlawed as a terrorist organization in Turkey, declared a ceasefire in 2013. It was halted two years later after the peace process between militants and the Turkish government collapsed. The country's Defense Minister Fikri Isik said earlier in April that the government forces had neutralized 10,091 Kurdish militants since July 2016. Media reports have said that more than 1,200 Turkish people, including security personnel and civilians, have died since 2015.