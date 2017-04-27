Register
23:11 GMT +327 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Fighters from the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) inspect the damage at their headquarters after it was hit by Turkish airstrikes in Mount Karachok near Malikiya, Syria April 25, 2017

    State Department Accuses Turkey of Putting US Forces at Risk in Strikes on Kurds

    © REUTERS/ Rodi Said
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 9020

    US Department of State spokesman Mark Toner said Thursday that by carrying out strikes against strikes against Kurds in Iraq and Syria, Turkey has put American troops deployed there.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Turkey put US forces at risk during its most recent strikes against Kurds in Iraq and Syria, and must fully coordinate such actions with the United States in the future, US Department of State spokesman Mark Toner told reporters on Thursday.

    "We made very clear to the Turkish government at very high levels our deep concern about the actions they took the other day," Toner said. "Not only were they fully coordinated, or not coordinated, within the coalition, but they put, frankly, US soldiers at risk, who were operating in that area, but also resulted in the deaths of, for example, Iraqi Peshmerga who are fighting on the ground."

    Toner stressed the United States will continue to press the case with Turkey that all of the forces fighting Daesh (outlawed in Russia) in that region need to focus on the goal to combat the terror group.

    "We understand Turkey’s concerns about [Kurdish People’s Protection Units] YPG, we disagree," Toner said.

    The YPG are the military branch of Syria's Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD).

    Kurdish women carry flags as they protest, in the northeastern city of Qamishli, against Turkish airstrikes on the headquarters of the Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units (YPG) in Mount Karachok on Tuesday, Syria April 26, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Rodi Said
    US 'Deep Concern' Not a 'Fitting' Reaction to Turkish Air Strikes on Kurds
    Toner added that Washington is making very clear to the Turkish government it needs to fully coordinate with the United States and other coalition members going forward.

    On Tuesday, Turkish jets struck YPG positions in northern Syria and Iraq. Turkey's General Staff said about 70 Kurdish fighters were killed as a result of the airstrikes.

    Ankara considers the PYD to be affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which is listed as a terror group in Turkey, the United States and the European Union.

    However, the PYD and the YPG, as well as the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have been receiving support from the United States in fighting tDaesh.

    Related:

    Turkey's Attacks on Kurds Show It is Not Happy About Kurdish-Russia-US Contacts
    Turkey Notified US, Russia 2 Hours Ahead of Airstrikes on Kurds in Syria, Iraq
    Ankara Kills Some 70 Kurdish Fighters in Airstrikes in Syria, Iraq
    Tags:
    airstrike, Kurds, Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), Turkey, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Everyday Life of 'New Daesh Capital' in Syria
    Everyday Life of 'New Daesh Capital' in Syria
    Delta Airlines Gun Cartoon
    Leaving Your Gun Hidden in Plane Sight
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok